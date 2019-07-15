New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apergy Corporation APY is a provider of engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. AI is the owner and operator of a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 30 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI is a producer and seller of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. CVTI is a provider of truckload transportation and brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. GDI is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.