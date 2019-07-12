Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is an operator of a portfolio of products and services for businesses and government agencies.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Air France-KLM SA AFLYY is a provider of passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation CCL is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição CBD is a retailer of food, clothing, home appliances and electronics etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


