New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Advantest CorporationATEYY is a manufacturer of semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.
Autohome Inc.ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
B&M European Value Retail S.A.BMRRY is a discount retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Barclays PLCBCS is a provider of a variety of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.BHR is an REIT that invests in full-service luxury hotels and resorts etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
