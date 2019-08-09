New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
American Public Education, Inc. APEI is a provider of higher education. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Balchem Corporation BCPC is a chemical manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN is a distributor of roofing materials and building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA is a manufacturer and marketer of lawn, garden, and pet products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
