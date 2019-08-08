New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a specialty metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL manufactures automobile driveline and drivetrain components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.
ArcelorMittal MT is an integrated steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Camden National Corporation CAC is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT is a real estate investment trust company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
