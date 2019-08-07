New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient ADNT manufactures automotive seating. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Advantest Corporation ATEYY manufactures automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a global medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.

Astronics Corporation ATRO ) is an aerospace and defence company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

