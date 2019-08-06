New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer of copper concentrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is a regional bank holding company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building and water, oil and gas well drilling etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.