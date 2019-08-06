New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer of copper concentrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Associated Banc-Corp ASB is a regional bank holding company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building and water, oil and gas well drilling etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Autohome Inc. ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Free Stock Analysis Report Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Free Stock Analysis Report Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE): Free Stock Analysis Report Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF): Free Stock Analysis Report Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research