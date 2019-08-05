New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG is an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Air France-KLM SA AFLYY is an airline holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Bank OZK OZK is a provider of banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Barclays PLC BCS is an investment bank and financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
BASF SE BASFY is the largest producer of chemicals worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY): Free Stock Analysis Report Barclays PLC (BCS): Free Stock Analysis Report BASF SE (BASFY): Free Stock Analysis Report Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report Bank OZK (OZK): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research