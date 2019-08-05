New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG is an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Air France-KLM SA AFLYY is an airline holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZK OZK is a provider of banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Barclays PLC BCS is an investment bank and financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

BASF SE BASFY is the largest producer of chemicals worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.