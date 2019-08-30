New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cactus, Inc. WHD is a manufacturer of pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ECHO is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI is a manufacturer of medical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
William Lyon Homes WLH is a manufacturer of single-family detached and attached homes . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Plantronics, Inc. PLT is a manufacturer of business and personal headsets . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
