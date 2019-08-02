Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a manufacturer of a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ABTX is the holding company of Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM is a provider of provider of integrated and customized midstream services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation CCL operates as a cruise and vacation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT is lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels as well as premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

