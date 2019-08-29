New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG is a manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR is a manufacturer of formulated chemical specialty products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.