New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG is a manufacturer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Core Laboratories N.V.  CLB is a provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Lakeland Financial Corporation LKFN is the bank holding company for Lake City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a provider of high-performance building solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. PPBI is the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Stocks
Referenced Symbols: LKFN , LPX , PPBI , BGG , CLB


