New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW is a provider of products and services to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is a holding company for Cadence Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.  GPMT is a is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Just Energy Group Inc. JE is a provider of electricity and natural gas commodities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX is a developer and producer of specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products and supporting systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

