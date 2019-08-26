Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is an outdoor and camping retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.6% downward over the last 30 days.

China Telecom Corporation Limited CHA is a provider of wireline and mobile telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is a provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Entercom Communications Corp. ETM is an American media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferro Corporation FOE is a supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 30 days.

