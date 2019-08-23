New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company SHEN is a provider of a wide variety of diversified communications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. SSD is a manufacturer and designer of building construction products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

AeroCentury Corp. ACY is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. EARS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 49.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC is the holding company for Hanmi Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .