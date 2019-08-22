New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AeroCentury Corp. ACY is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. EARS is a pharmaceutical company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 49.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP SBS is a water and sewage services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC is the holding company for Hanmi Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.
LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL is a manufacturer of LCD panel . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
