New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Berry Petroleum Corporation BRY is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. GSS is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG is a manufacturer of gasoline engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Dillard's, Inc. DDS is a retailer of clothing, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
