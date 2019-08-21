New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Berry Petroleum Corporation BRY is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. GSS is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG is a manufacturer of gasoline engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS is a retailer of clothing, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.