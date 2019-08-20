New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amphenol CorporationAPHis a manufacturer of fiber optic connectors and other electronic and electrical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
BASF SEBASFYis a chemical producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Covestro AGCOVTYmanufactures specialty chemicals . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Croda International PlcCOIHYis a manufacturer of specialty chemicals . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.CFRis a financial holding company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
