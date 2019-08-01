New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcelorMittalMT is an integrated steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek EnergyBCEI is an explorer, developer and producer of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Comfort SystemsFIX is engaged in the designing, installation and engineering of mechanical systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.CTB is a designer and manufacturer of replacement tires. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Delphi TechnologiesDLPH is a provider of vehicle propulsion systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.