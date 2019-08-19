Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.AITis a supplier of industrial equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc.ATHMis an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Avanos Medical, Inc.AVNSis a medical technology company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc.CTREis an REITthat acquires and leaseshealthcare-related properties . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc.CDKoffers auto dealer software . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


