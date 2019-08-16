Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient ADNT is a manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL is a designer and manufacturer of driveline, metal forming and casting technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZK OZK is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Belden Inc. BDC is a provider of end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List .


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Belden Inc (BDC): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BDC , AXL , ADNT , ATI , OZK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar