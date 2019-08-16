New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient ADNT is a manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL is a designer and manufacturer of driveline, metal forming and casting technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZK OZK is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Belden Inc. BDC is a provider of end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

