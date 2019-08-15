Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is designer and manufacturer of intraoral scanners and clear aligner systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The Stars Group Inc. TSG is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is the holding company for Associated Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is a developer and manufacturer of biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. CJ is a provider of well construction and intervention, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

