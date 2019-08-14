New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT is a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a designer and manufacturer of equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas and wood processing industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ADT Inc. ADT is a provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Uniti Group Inc. UNIT is a provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

