New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a provider of technology solutions to ensure design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Balchem Corporation BCPC is a developer and manufacturer of specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on earth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZK OZK is a provider of financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cactus, Inc. WHD is a manufacturer and seller of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. CAI is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .