New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is the owner and operator of a water technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

AAR Corp AIR is a provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cars.com Inc. CARS is a digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ECHO is a provider of technology-enabled transportation management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT is lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels as well as premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .