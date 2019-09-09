Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc . (CPIX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . (GTE): This company that engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

City Office REIT, Inc . (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This company that manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial Inc . (ALLY): This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

