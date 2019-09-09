New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc . (CPIX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
Gran Tierra Energy Inc . (GTE): This company that engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Quote
City Office REIT, Inc . (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This company that manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price and Consensus
La-Z-Boy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote
Ally Financial Inc . (ALLY): This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis ReportGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Free Stock Analysis ReportCumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX): Free Stock Analysis ReportCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis ReportAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.