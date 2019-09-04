New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Genesis Healthcare, Inc . (GEN): This company that owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc . (PLOW): This company that operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group, Inc . (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc . (ITRI): This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE): This company that develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

