Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NRG Energy, Inc . (NRG): This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 30 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote



Wabash National Corporation (WNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This leisure travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus

Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus

Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN): This company that provides various financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon National Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon National Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon National Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon National Corporation Quote



Genworth Financial, Inc . (GNW): This company that provides insurance and homeownership solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Genworth Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Genworth Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Genworth Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genworth Financial, Inc. Quote



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW): Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WNC , NRG , GNW , FHN , ALGT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?