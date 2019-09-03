New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NRG Energy, Inc . (NRG): This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 30 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This leisure travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus

Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN): This company that provides various financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon National Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon National Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon National Corporation Quote

Genworth Financial, Inc . (GNW): This company that provides insurance and homeownership solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Genworth Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Genworth Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genworth Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>