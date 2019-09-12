New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This company that provides components for the fenestration industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This company that provides software-as-a-service solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH): This company that offers various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

