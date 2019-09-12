Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This company that provides components for the fenestration industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This company that provides software-as-a-service solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH): This company that offers various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


