New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc . (PLOW): This company that operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): This company that operates as a money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 39% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

