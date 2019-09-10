Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): This company that provides network hardware, software, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V . (IBA): This company that operates as a poultry producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc . (LAD): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): This company that operates as a theme park and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): This infrastructure and road construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

