New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This marketer of fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Quote
Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT): This provider of third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Radiant Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Radiant Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radiant Logistics, Inc. Quote
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS): This provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Transcat, Inc. Price and Consensus
Transcat, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Transcat, Inc. Quote
UniFirst Corporation (UNF): This provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Unifirst Corporation Price and Consensus
Unifirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | Unifirst Corporation Quote
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
