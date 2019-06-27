New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc . (CLPR): This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): This company that operates in the aerospace and distribution markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services, Inc . (KELYA): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc . (HEES): This integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

