Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc . (CLPR): This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote



Kaman Corporation (KAMN): This company that operates in the aerospace and distribution markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Kaman Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaman Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaman Corporation Quote



Kelly Services, Inc . (KELYA): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote



Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote



H&E Equipment Services, Inc . (HEES): This integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&amp;E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SANM , KELYA , KAMN , HEES , CLPR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar