New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This company that operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services, Inc . (BBSI): This company that provides business management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Meritor, Inc . (MTOR): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): This diversified manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

FirstService Corporation (FSV): This company that provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5% over the last 60 days.

FirstService Corporation Price and Consensus

FirstService Corporation price-consensus-chart | FirstService Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>