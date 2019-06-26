New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This company that operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Barrett Business Services, Inc . (BBSI): This company that provides business management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Meritor, Inc . (MTOR): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): This diversified manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
FirstService Corporation (FSV): This company that provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5% over the last 60 days.
