New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG): This company that operates in the airfreight and logistics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corp . (CPG): This company that explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy, Inc . (ESTE): This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 90 days.
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ): This company that provides galvanizing and metal coating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
