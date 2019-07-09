Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG): This company that operates in the airfreight and logistics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Air Transport Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote



Crescent Point Energy Corp . (CPG): This company that explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensu s

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote



Earthstone Energy, Inc . (ESTE): This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 90 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote



Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited price-consensus-chart | Fly Leasing Limited Quote



AZZ Inc. (AZZ): This company that provides galvanizing and metal coating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!      

 It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FLY , ESTE , CPG , AZZ , ATSG


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar