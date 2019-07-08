Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aaron's, Inc . (AAN): This company that operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group (BHP): This company that discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc . (TDS): This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc . (XELB): This media and consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc . (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and powertrain-related component products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

