New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc . (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company (F): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages in writing personal automobile insurance has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This company that owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

