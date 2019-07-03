Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP): This company that provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. Quote



China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): This company that operates as a life insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

China Life Insurance Company Limited Price and Consensus

China Life Insurance Company Limited Price and Consensus

China Life Insurance Company Limited price-consensus-chart | China Life Insurance Company Limited Quote



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc . (AMN): This company that provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): This company that manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caterpillar Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PHG , LFC , CAT , BKEP , AMN


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar