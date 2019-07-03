New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP): This company that provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. Quote
China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): This company that operates as a life insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
China Life Insurance Company Limited Price and Consensus
China Life Insurance Company Limited price-consensus-chart | China Life Insurance Company Limited Quote
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc . (AMN): This company that provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): This company that manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus
Caterpillar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caterpillar Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Free Stock Analysis ReportChina Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Free Stock Analysis ReportCaterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis ReportBlueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP): Free Stock Analysis ReportAMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research