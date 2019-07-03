New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP): This company that provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): This company that operates as a life insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc . (AMN): This company that provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): This company that manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

