New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This company that manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc . (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
AerCap Holdings N.V . (AER): This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM): This company that provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
