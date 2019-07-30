Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Anixter International Inc . (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Materion Corporation (MTRN): This company that manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 90 days.

Materion Corporation Price and Consensus

The Boston Beer Company, Inc . (SAM): This company that produces and sells alcohol beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc . (CLGX): This company that provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Ensign Group, Inc . (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

