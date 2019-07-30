New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Anixter International Inc . (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Anixter International Inc.
Materion Corporation (MTRN): This company that manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 90 days.
Materion Corporation Price and Consensus
Materion Corporation
The Boston Beer Company, Inc . (SAM): This company that produces and sells alcohol beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
CoreLogic, Inc . (CLGX): This company that provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreLogic, Inc.
The Ensign Group, Inc . (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Ensign Group, Inc.
