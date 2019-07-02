New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group (BBL): This company that discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Cimpress N.V. (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc . (CLPR): This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
