New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group (BBL): This company that discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress N.V. (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc . (CLPR): This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

