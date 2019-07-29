New Strong Buy Stocks for July 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V . (VLRS): This company that provides air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. (NVR): This company that operates as a homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

