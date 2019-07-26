New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marine Products Corporation (MPX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Invitation Homes Inc . (INVH): This company that owns and operates single-family rental homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc . (LYV): This live entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc . (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

