Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited price-consensus-chart | Fly Leasing Limited Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P . (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote



BancFirst Corporation (BANF): This company that provides a range of commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This company that operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All        

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

BancFirst Corporation (BANF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FLY , BBY , BANF , AER , AB


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar