New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P . (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
BancFirst Corporation (BANF): This company that provides a range of commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This company that operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
