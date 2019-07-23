Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc . (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd . (JRVR): This company that provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc . (NVR): This company that operates as a homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc . (BJ): This company that operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

NVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

