New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc . (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
James River Group Holdings, Ltd . (JRVR): This company that provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
NVR, Inc . (NVR): This company that operates as a homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc . (BJ): This company that operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportNVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis ReportJames River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis ReportFrontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis ReportBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis ReportArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research