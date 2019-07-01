New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (CNSL): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc . (FBIZ): This company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc . (XELB): This media and consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Altair Engineering Inc . (ALTR): This company that provides software and cloud solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

