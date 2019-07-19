Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clean Harbors, Inc . (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote



The Ensign Group, Inc . (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote



Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V . (OMAB): This company that develop, operate, and maintain airports has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote



Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC): This company that provides financing programs, and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

Credit Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote



Ellington Financial Inc . (EFC): This company that acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.    

 Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>                                   


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: OMAB , ENSG , EFC , CLH , CACC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar