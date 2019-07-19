New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clean Harbors, Inc . (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc . (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V . (OMAB): This company that develop, operate, and maintain airports has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC): This company that provides financing programs, and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc . (EFC): This company that acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

