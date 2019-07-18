New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cosan Limited (CZZ): This company that engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Valvoline Inc . (VVV): This company that manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO): This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Sanofi (SNY): This company that provides therapeutic solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Paycom Software, Inc . (PAYC): This company that provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 90 days.

