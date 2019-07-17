New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Delta Air Lines, Inc . (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Sunoco LP (SUN): This company that engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (ALXN): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Exelixis, Inc . (EXEL): This oncology-focused biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Exelixis, Inc. Price and Consensus
Exelixis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Exelixis, Inc. Quote
Hologic, Inc . (HOLX): This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportSunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis ReportHologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis ReportExelixis, Inc. (EXEL): Free Stock Analysis ReportDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis ReportAlexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research