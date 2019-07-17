Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Air Lines, Inc . (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP (SUN): This company that engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (ALXN): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Exelixis, Inc . (EXEL): This oncology-focused biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc . (HOLX): This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.

