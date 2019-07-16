New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Herman Miller, Inc . (MLHR): This company that engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc . (JEC): This company that provides technical, professional, and construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Kamada Ltd . (KMDA): This company that develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart, Inc . (PSMT): This company that owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial Group, Inc . (PFG): This company that provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

