Quantcast

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Herman Miller, Inc . (MLHR): This company that engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Herman Miller, Inc. Price and Consensus

Herman Miller, Inc. Price and Consensus

Herman Miller, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herman Miller, Inc. Quote



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc . (JEC): This company that provides technical, professional, and construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Quote



Kamada Ltd . (KMDA): This company that develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Kamada Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kamada Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kamada Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kamada Ltd. Quote



PriceSmart, Inc . (PSMT): This company that owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart, Inc. Price and Consensus

PriceSmart, Inc. Price and Consensus

PriceSmart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PriceSmart, Inc. Quote



Principal Financial Group, Inc . (PFG): This company that provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote



You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PSMT , PFG , MLHR , KMDA , JEC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar